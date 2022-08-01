Armenian products, services to expand in United States, Glendale to host second trade show in 2022

YEREVAN, AUGUST 1, ARMENPRESS. The presence of Armenian businessmen in the United States is expanding. The International Business Relations Support Council, together with partners, is organizing various festivals, exhibitions, B2B meetings, which enable to present the Armenian products, services and acquire new partners.

International Business Relations Support Council President Mariam Manukyan said at a press conference that results are seen swiftly. Back in May, an Armenian-American business-festival was held in Burbank, California, and there are signed contracts already.

“We had a 10-day project in May. 38 companies representing the most various sectors from Armenia were participating in the festival and B2B meetings. The Armenian products, services were presented to the local community, major companies and suppliers. Today, by summarizing the results we can say that 10 companies have signed contracts,” Manukyan said.

Companies producing sweets, wine, canned food and dried fruits are among those who’ve signed contracts.

The first batch of products will be shipped in September.

The Armenian Trade Show electronic platform will be launched in September as well. The platform is intended for both retailers and wholesale traders.

The second Armenian-American business-festival (trade show) this year will take place in December in Glendale. A total of 60 pavilions will take part. More than 30 companies will participate from Armenia, while the remaining will be Armenian organizations working in the US.