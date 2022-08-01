COVID-19: Armenia reports 1434 new cases, 2 deaths in one week

YEREVAN, AUGUST 1, ARMENPRESS. 1434 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one week, the ministry of health said.

The total number of confirmed cases has reached 426,799.

6487 tests were conducted within a week.

2 death cases have been registered. The death toll has risen to 8635.

The number of recoveries rose by 908, bringing the total to 414,809.

The number of active cases is 1666.