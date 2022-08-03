FIDE August rating list released
YEREVAN, AUGUST 1, ARMENPRESS. The International Chess Federation (FIDE) has released the list of top 100 players of August 2022.
Magnus Carlsen (Norway) tops the list.
Levon Aronian (USA) is the 6th.
Armenian chess players Gabriel Sargsyan is the 40th, Hayk Martirosyan is the 82nd and Shant Sargsyan is the 90th in the rating.
- 12:59 Foreign Minister Mirzoyan, WHO Representative discuss ongoing Armenia healthcare reforms
- 12:49 Azerbaijan’s demand to replace Lachin corridor with another route is not legitimate – Armenia Security Council Secretary
- 11:56 First edition of Symphonic Yerevan International Music Festival to kick off August 12
- 11:17 Armenian President, Swedish MP exchange views on regional developments and prospects
- 09:45 South Korea plans to open embassy in Armenia, Georgia – Asia-Pacific Research Center Director tells ARMENPRESS
- 09:13 European Stocks down - 02-08-22
- 09:11 US stocks down - 02-08-22
- 09:06 Artsakh reports tensions at line of contact
- 09:06 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 02-08-22
- 09:04 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Down - 02-08-22
- 09:03 Oil Prices Up - 02-08-22
- 00:29 Azerbaijani soldier transferred back after crossing border into Armenia
- 08.02-21:36 EU special representative expresses concern over recent tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan
- 08.02-21:17 Russia confirms it was Azerbaijan who violated the ceasefire on August 1
- 08.02-20:43 According to the White House spokesman, there is no reason for escalating tensions with China
- 08.02-20:14 After the bomb alarm, all metro stations are closed, passengers have been evacuated
- 08.02-20:00 Ministry of Emergency Situations receives alarm about installation of explosive devices in a number of key facilities
- 08.02-19:04 Tensions continue in a number of sections of the contact line. Artsakh Security Council session takes place
- 08.02-17:38 Pashinyan, Putin discuss implementation of trilateral agreements
- 08.02-17:25 Armenia Central Bank continues forecasting 8.5% inflation for 2022
- 08.02-16:21 Deposits of non-residents grow over 70% in Armenia
- 08.02-16:12 Release, repatriation of Armenian PoWs highlighted during latest Mirzoyan-Lavrov phone talk
- 08.02-15:53 Kotayk Governor, Iranian Ambassador discuss cooperation opportunities in a number of areas
- 08.02-15:51 European Union approves disbursement of 14.2 million euro in grants to Armenia
- 08.02-15:46 Mirzoyan, Lavrov discuss implementation process of trilateral agreements
17:00, 07.29.2022
3245 views Nature, history and people make Armenia really fantastic country to live in – Dutch Ambassador’s interview to ARMENPRESS
19:03, 07.29.2022
3233 views Separation of Nagorno-Karabakh issue from Armenia-Azerbaijan relations should be actively discussed – Armen Gevorgyan
13:00, 07.27.2022
3074 views Hard Rock Cafe Yerevan to open soon
15:20, 07.28.2022
2889 views Azeri military breached ceasefire in three directions: Artsakh Defense Ministry issues updates
21:29, 07.27.2022
2749 views Most important thing for Russia is not allowing "secret games" in the South Caucasus - Russian MFA