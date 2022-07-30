Armenian Embassy in Georgia offers condolences over helicopter crash in Gudauri 

YEREVAN, JULY 30, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Embassy in Georgia has expressed condolences over the crash of a rescue helicopter in Gudauri.

“The Embassy of Armenia in Georgia, together with the friendly Georgian people, is mourning the loss of human lives caused by the crash of a helicopter during rescue operation in Gudauri. We express our deepest condolences and support to the families and relatives of the victims, wishing them tenacity at this difficult moment of loss”, the Embassy said in a statement.

On July 29, the Georgian Border Police helicopter Mi-8 crashed near mountain resort Gudauri, killing four crew, two rescuers and two paramedics.The rescue team was attempting to recover one pilot and his passenger of a paraglider that crashed in the same earlier. The passenger, reportedly a foreign tourist whose identity has not yet been made public, has died. The pilot survived and is being treated for injuries. The reasons for helicopter’s crash are being investigated, Civil Georgia reported.