Biden intends to run for president in 2024 - White House press secretary 

YEREVAN, JULY 30, ARMENPRESS. US President Joe Biden intends to run in 2024, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said at a press briefing.

The press secretary didn’t comment on a new polling out by the New York Times and other news outlets as well, that shows a majority of Democrats don’t want President Biden to run again in 2024. The latest New York Times poll has 26 percent who say they do want him to run.

“So, the President intends to run in 2024. We are a long ways away from that. I cannot get into specifics of any political — political election polling because I am behind this podium”, Karine Jean-Pierre said.