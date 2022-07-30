Armenian women have potential to promote and develop science and IT sectors - Vice Speaker of Parliament

YEREVAN, JULY 30, ARMENPRESS. FemInno women innovation conference launched in Armenia on July 30.

Vice Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Hakob Arshakyan delivered opening remarks, urging Armenian women to believe in their powers and move forward.

“FemInno conference has been organized by women. Speakers are women who have already achieved heights and who are going to share their stories. I want to encourage the Armenian women and girls to follow their examples, believe in their strengths and move forward”, Hakob Arshakyan told reporters. He said that women employment in different areas is few which, in its turn, causes negative consequences.

Armenia needs to encourage and motivate women to be engaged in science and technologies.

“I am happy for being here. It’s a great honor for me to deliver welcoming remarks at this conference. Each of us should make efforts so that women more intensify their activities in different areas”, he said.

Hakob Arshakyan said holding this format conference is an achievement for Armenia. He expressed hope that this international conference will be exported to other countries as a “production”, adding that the government of Armenia will provide state support for that.

FemInno conference is being held in Armenia for the first time. The conference will last for two days. The results of competition of startups created by Armenian and foreign women will be summed up during the conference. The conference aims at appreciating, showcasing and empowering women in business, science and technology.