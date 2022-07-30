Chief of General Staff of Armed Forces visits military units
YEREVAN, JULY 30, ARMENPRESS. Chief of General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, Major-General Edvard Asryan continues conducting inspections in military units according to the plan of sudden inspections of combat readiness of the Armed Forces, the defense ministry said.
The purpose is to check the combat preparedness of the troops, the abilities to act quickly in accordance with the situation, etc.
