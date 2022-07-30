Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   30 July 2022

Chief of General Staff of Armed Forces visits military units 

Chief of General Staff of Armed Forces visits military units 

YEREVAN, JULY 30, ARMENPRESS. Chief of General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, Major-General Edvard Asryan continues conducting inspections in military units according to the plan of sudden inspections of combat readiness of the Armed Forces, the defense ministry said.

The purpose is to check the combat preparedness of the troops, the abilities to act quickly in accordance with the situation, etc.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]