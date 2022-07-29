Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 29-07-22

YEREVAN, 29 JULY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 29 July, USD exchange rate is up by 1.02 drams to 407.71 drams. EUR exchange rate is up by 5.31 drams to 417.45 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate is down by 0.09 drams to 6.63 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 3.76 drams to 496.55 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price is up by 573.33 drams to 22985.19 drams. Silver price is up by 7.96 drams to 253.32 drams. Platinum price stood at 16414.1 drams.