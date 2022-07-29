Brian May will visit Armenia for the first time to ensure rock atmosphere at STARMUS VI international festival

YEREVAN, JULY 29, ARMENPRESS. STARMUS VI International Festival to take place from September 5-10, founded by Garik Israelian and Brian May, will host more than 50 speakers, Nobel laureates, astronauts, scientists, world-renowned artists and music stars who will gather in Yerevan this year to publicize and promote science communication.

ARMENPRESS reports Co-founder of the Queen Band, musician, singer, songwriter, astrophysicist and photographer Dr. Brian May has confirmed his visit to Armenia at the beginning of September 2022. He is best known as the lead guitarist of the rock band Queen, and for his international hits such as We Will Rock You, The Show Must Go On, Tie Your Mother Down, I Want It All, Too Much Love Will Kill You, Hammer to Fall, Save Me and Who Wants to Live Forever.

Dr. May is also known as an astrophysicist and science communicator.