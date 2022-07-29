Ucom offers travelling with its roaming and become a “magnification” hero

YEREVAN, JULY 29, ARMENPRESS. Until September 25, 2022 Ucom voice service subscribers using roaming can post their travel creative travel magnets at the Ucom sales and service center on Northern Avenue in Yerevan and get Earphone TWS Y30 wireless earbuds. Moreover, the subscriber with the most interesting magnet will receive a special prize: a set of suitcases.

It should be noted that from July 27 to September 25, 2022 Ucom mobile voice customers will get a special SMS when in roaming, and the latter should be presented with the identification document when attaching the magnet. Each subscriber can bring only 1 magnet and receive 1 set of earbuds.

“Share your vivid memories with us, and Ucom will make them even dearer. By the way, when in roaming do not forget to keep in touch with your close ones by activating one of the affordable high-speed internet bundles”, said Ara Khachatryan, Director General at Ucom.

Ucom will contact the winning participant within 5 working days after the end of the campaign. To receive the prize, the winner should visit Ucom sales and service center on Northern Avenue.