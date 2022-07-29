Armenian Premier League kickoff fixtures released
YEREVAN, JULY 29, ARMENPRESS. Lernayin Artsakh FC vs. Van FC will kick off the 2022/23 Armenian Premier League football championship on July 29.
On July 30, FC Noah will face Alashkert FC and Pyunik FC will play against Ararat FC.
The BKMA (CSKA) vs. Shirak and Urartu vs. Ararat-Armenia matches will take place on July 31.
