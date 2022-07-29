Reconstruction of Lachin bypass to begin in August 2022

YEREVAN, JULY 29, ARMENPRESS. The reconstruction of the M-12/-Tegh-Kornidzor road will start in August, 2022, the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures said in response to media queries.

M-12/-Tegh-Kornidzor is a new road bypassing Lachin Corridor.

The road will be built in accordance to the terms of the 2020 November 9 trilateral statement which ended the 2020 Nagorno Karabakh war.

Clause 6 of the agreement stipulates that “…..As agreed by the Parties, within the next three years, a plan will be outlined for the construction of a new route via the Lachin Corridor, to provide a connection between Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia, and the Russian peacemaking forces shall be subsequently relocated to protect the route.”