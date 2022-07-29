State Minister chairs session of council for protection of cultural heritage in occupied territories of Artsakh

YEREVAN, JULY 29, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh State Minister Artak Beglaryan chaired the second session of the State Council for the Protection of Cultural Heritage in Occupied Territories of the Republic of Artsakh.

Beglaryan praised the fact-finding work implemented in a brief period of time following the inception of the council and discussed issues relating to the direction and volumes of upcoming activities.

The list of gallery collections and museums which are left behind in the territories occupied by Azerbaijan was confirmed.

A discussion on the course of implementation of various research and information work was also held.