LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 28-07-22
LONDON, JULY 29, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 28 July:
The price of aluminum up by 1.38% to $2456.00, copper price up by 1.64% to $7762.00, lead price down by 0.79% to $1997.00, nickel price up by 0.56% to $21935.00, tin price up by 0.04% to $24353.00, zinc price up by 3.47% to $3160.00, molybdenum price down by 0.46% to $33752.73, cobalt price stood at $50460.00, “Armenpress” reports.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
