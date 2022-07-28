FM Mirzoyan, OSCE MG Co-chair discuss wide range of issues related to NK conflict

YEREVAN, JULY 28, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan received on July 28 the Russian Co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, the special representative of the Russian Foreign Minister Igor Khovaev, ARMENPRESS was informed from the MFA Armenia.

During the meeting, a wide range of issues related to the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan and the Nagorno Karabakh conflict were discussed.

Minister Mirzoyan emphasized the importance of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs’ format and using its experience in accordance with its international mandate.