Armenian FM raises the issue of POWs in a meeting with President of the UN General Assembly

YEREVAN, JULY 28, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan met with the President of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly, Foreign Minister of the Republic of Maldives Abdulla Shahid on July 28, who is in Armenia on a working visit.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA Armenia, congratulating his colleague on the occasion of his successful presidency of the UNGA, Minister Mirzoyan highly appreciated Abdulla Shahid’s contribution to addressing the current global challenges and consolidating the efforts of the international community for this purpose, based on the idea of effective multilateralism.

The cooperation between the United Nations and Armenia in the direction of achieving the sustainable development goals was emphasized.

Ararat Mirzoyan noted that Armenia, being a member of the UN Human Rights Council, is committed to promoting the global agenda for the protection of human rights. Abdulla Shahid, for his part, highly appreciated the effective activity of Armenia in the Council.

Minister Mirzoyan emphasized that one of the priorities of Armenia's cooperation with the United Nations is the promotion of the genocide prevention agenda, which also includes the protection of the memory and dignity of the victims of the genocide. It was added that Armenia attaches particular importance to the strengthening of the UN's early warning capabilities and the improvement of relevant mechanisms for the prevention of crimes.

During the meeting, the parties also highlighted the importance of ensuring the involvement of women in the decision-making process and expressed satisfaction with the initiative of the Maldives to recognize July 24 as the day of female diplomats, with Armenia as the co-author of the resolution.

Regional stability and peace issues were also touched upon.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia emphasized the need to solve the humanitarian problems caused by the war unleashed by Azerbaijan, in particular, the repatriation of Armenian prisoners of war and other detained persons, as well as the need to preserve the Armenian historical and cultural heritage of Artsakh in the territories that have passed under the control of Azerbaijan, emphasizing the imperative of the unhindered involvement of relevant UN structures on the ground.

Minister Mirzoyan reaffirmed Armenia's commitment to achieving a peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairmanship, noting that it is the only format with an international mandate, within the framework of which issues of security and protection of all rights of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh can be addressed.

Within the framework of the visit, Abdulla Shahid also had a meeting with female diplomats of the Armenian Foreign Ministry, during which the importance of ensuring the equality of women and men and the implementation of steps in the direction of women's economic empowerment was highlighted.