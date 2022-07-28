Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 28-07-22

YEREVAN, 28 JULY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 28 July, USD exchange rate down by 1.16 drams to 406.69 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 2.03 drams to 412.14 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.07 drams to 6.72 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 0.84 drams to 492.79 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 142.61 drams to 22411.86 drams. Silver price up by 2.25 drams to 245.36 drams. Platinum price stood at 16414.1 drams.