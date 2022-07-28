Chief of General Staff Major-General Asryan visits troops

YEREVAN, JULY 28, ARMENPRESS. Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces Major-General Edward Asryan visited a military base in the south-eastern direction on July 27, the Ministry of Defense said.

Major-General Asryan inspected the implementation of planned activities, maintenance of armaments and military equipment and visited military outposts.

The commander of the base presented the tactical situation in the area and briefed on the engineering and reinforcement works.

The Chief of the General Staff issued directives to the commanders of units and met with conscripts.