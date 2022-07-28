Coronavirus cases growing in Armenia – minister

YEREVAN, JULY 28, ARMENPRESS. Increase in COVID-19 cases has been observed in Armenia in the past weeks, the BA.5 subvariant of Omicron is being circulated, Minister of Healthcare Anahit Avanesyan told reporters after the Cabinet meeting, adding that if the situation worsens, the government will apply all its tools to handle it.

“We understand that coronavirus is becoming an endemic disease, and there will be outbreaks in different parts of the world from time to time. It’s an active tourism season now, people travel. And of course, the infection should have been penetrated into Armenia for the umpteenth time. In recent weeks, we are registering an increase in coronavirus cases every week. We have the clear plan for expanding the hospital beds, and we should move forward based on the epidemic situation”, she said.

The minister noted that daily monitoring is being conducted, adding that the professional council will make some changes in its guidelines and policy within the course of time. “And we are ready for the expected waves, will see what happens. Now it’s a little bit difficult to predict”, she added.

According to the minister, they won’t return to travel-related restrictions, however, adds that all restrictions depend on the epidemic situation.

“If, God forbid, the epidemic situation worsens, we will, of course, apply all our tools to fight the disease. Ongoing research is always underway. At the moment, BA.5 subvariant of Omicron is being circulated”, she added.