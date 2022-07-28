LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 27-07-22
LONDON, JULY 28, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 27 July:
The price of aluminum up by 0.04% to $2422.50, copper price up by 1.33% to $7637.00, lead price down by 0.49% to $2013.00, nickel price up by 1.12% to $21813.00, tin price down by 0.51% to $24344.00, zinc price up by 0.49% to $3054.00, molybdenum price down by 0.32% to $33907.06, cobalt price stood at $50460.00, “Armenpress” reports.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
- 08:58 European Stocks up - 27-07-22
- 08:57 US stocks up - 27-07-22
- 08:56 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 27-07-22
- 08:55 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 27-07-22
- 08:54 Oil Prices Up - 27-07-22
- 07.27-21:29 Most important thing for Russia is not allowing "secret games" in the South Caucasus - Russian MFA
- 07.27-19:15 Turkish consulate in Mosul was shelled
- 07.27-18:55 Preparations for FemInno international women's conference are in active stage. the founder shares the details
- 07.27-17:40 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 27-07-22
- 07.27-17:38 Asian Stocks - 27-07-22
- 07.27-17:22 Armenian Deputy PM, UN General Assembly President highlight preservation of peace, security in region
- 07.27-17:09 FM Mirzoyan lays wreath at cross-stone dedicated to Armenian-Czech friendship
- 07.27-17:04 UNGA President Abdulla Shahid pays tribute to Armenian Genocide victims at Yerevan memorial
- 07.27-16:18 Putin, Erdogan to discuss defense cooperation at Sochi meeting - Kremlin spokesman
- 07.27-16:06 Armenian President raises POW issue at meeting with UN General Assembly chief
- 07.27-15:33 Armenian Vice Speaker of Parliament, French Ambassador discuss regional security
- 07.27-14:47 New regulations in Armenia seek to counter deceptive promotional pricing methods
- 07.27-14:24 Census to be conducted electronically for the first time in Armenia
- 07.27-13:08 4th annual “Global Innovation Forum” announces Dr. Noubar Afeyan as visionary speaker
- 07.27-13:00 Hard Rock Cafe Yerevan to open soon
- 07.27-11:19 FM Mirzoyan raises Armenian POW issue at meeting with Czech Senate President
- 07.27-11:10 Russia donates monkeypox test kits to Armenia
- 07.27-10:30 U.S. says Biden-Xi call expected to cover Taiwan tensions, Ukraine
- 07.27-09:51 Yerevan’s Pyunik FC score historic 4:1 win over F91 Dudelange, move to third qualifying round of UEFA Champions League
- 07.27-09:47 United States reiterates support in helping Armenia and Azerbaijan find long-term comprehensive peace
21:07, 07.22.2022
3888 views Representatives of Iran's Spiritual Leader repeated Khamenei's statements regarding the Armenian-Iranian border
13:34, 07.22.2022
3274 views Armenian Speaker of Parliament expresses gratitude to EP delegation for efforts to establish peace in region
10:29, 07.22.2022
3129 views Mourad Papazian denied entry into Armenia over organizing 2021 attack on Pashinyan’s motorcade in Paris
20:43, 07.22.2022
3019 views Armenia and Iran do not need advice from Turkey – Iranian parliamentarian
18:08, 07.21.2022
2794 views Newly appointed Ambassador of Switzerland presents credentials to the President of Armenia