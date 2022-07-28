LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 27-07-22

LONDON, JULY 28, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 27 July:

The price of aluminum up by 0.04% to $2422.50, copper price up by 1.33% to $7637.00, lead price down by 0.49% to $2013.00, nickel price up by 1.12% to $21813.00, tin price down by 0.51% to $24344.00, zinc price up by 0.49% to $3054.00, molybdenum price down by 0.32% to $33907.06, cobalt price stood at $50460.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.