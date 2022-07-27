Preparations for FemInno international women's conference are in active stage. the founder shares the details

YEREVAN, JULY 27, ARMENPRESS. Preparations for the FemInno innovative international women's conference to be held in Armenia for the first time are in an active stage. The conference will be held on July 30-31 at the y Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concerts Complex.

ARMENPRESS participated in the preparatory work with the organizers and spoke with the founder of the conference, Seda Papoyan, who emphasized that this is the biggest conference ever organized in Armenia focused on the involvement of women in the fields of information technology and innovation. "This is a conference about women, but not only for women," Papoyan said.

She said that as the Armenian branch of the Girl in Tech international network, they have been operating for about 5 years with the aim of attracting, educating and encouraging the involvement of women in the field of technology. They decided to hold the conference in 2020. They believed that Armenia can take on the rather important responsibility of being a regional technological hub.

“The conference is dedicated to engaging, encouraging and pushing forward women in science, technology and business. The role of men is also very important here, because in the field of science and technology men dominate and they are the decision makers. Often those decision-makers should change their approaches so that women don't have problems," Papoyan emphasized.

According to her, women in these fields have to first prove that they have sufficient abilities, and only then they are given the opportunity to create results. “Why to waste effort and time only on sex-based discrimination”, Papoyan emphasizes. It is necessary to take a person as a specialist and start work from that point.

"The conference is for showing that women have nothing to prove in the field," says the founder of the conference, emphasizing that the conference is entitled “Female is now”.

"We are trying to prove that women's time is now, the present belongs to women, not the future", she said.

Papoyan said that Vice President of the National Assembly Hakob Arshakyan will make an opening speech at the conference in support of the idea and the efforts made for holding the conference.

About three dozen speakers representing more than 15 countries participating in the conference include both women and men. Papoyan emphasizes that there will be bold speeches by male speakers that men are at fault for creating this discrimination.

During the conference, the results of the competition of startups created by both Armenian and foreign women will be summarized. More than 50 applications have been received. There is a professional jury that will decide the best startup or startups among the ten selected. And the prize fund is around 10 thousand dollars. Five of the 10 startups are from Armenia, two from Jordan, one from Bahrain, and the others from Tanzania and Kenya.

The FemInno conference will be continuous. Every year in the summer, the organizers will appreciate, praise the role of women in technology and science. The founder of FemInno emphasizes that this is a solidarity conference, they want to create an interesting cooperative atmosphere between the sexes, to show decision makers that women are really able to create values and there is no need to discriminate against them.