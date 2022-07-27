Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 27-07-22

YEREVAN, 27 JULY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 27 July, USD exchange rate down by 1.58 drams to 407.85 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 1.40 drams to 414.17 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.19 drams to 6.79 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 0.67 drams to 491.95 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 72.23 drams to 22554.47 drams. Silver price down by 3.77 drams to 243.11 drams. Platinum price stood at 16414.1 drams.