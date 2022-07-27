Armenian Deputy PM, UN General Assembly President highlight preservation of peace, security in region

YEREVAN, JULY 27, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Hambardzum Matevosyan received today the President of the United Nations General Assembly Abdulla Shahid and his delegation, the deputy PM’s Office said.

The meeting was also attended by Deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia Vahe Gevorgyan, acting UN Resident Coordinator in Armenia Lila Pieters Yahia and others.

Welcoming the first visit of the UNGA President to Armenia, Deputy PM Matevosyan called it symbolic because this year marks the 30th anniversary of Armenia’s membership to the United Nations.

He highly appreciated the efforts of the UNGA President aimed at fighting the negative consequences of the pandemic and uniting the international community’s efforts for this purpose.

During the meeting the sides touched upon the Armenia-UN partnership, highlighted the necessity of effective implementation of the UN Sustainable Development Goals in the context of the Agenda 2030.

The Armenian Deputy PM and the UN General Assembly President highlighted the preservation of peace, security in the region and the priority of human rights. In this context Abdulla Shahid welcomed Armenia’s efforts aimed at establishing stability and security in the region.

At the meeting Deputy PM Matevosyan also raised the necessity of UN engagement in solving the humanitarian needs in Nagorno Karabakh, as well as touched upon the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, stating that Armenia is committed to the peaceful settlement of the conflict under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship, which, he said, remains as the only internationally authorized mediation format.