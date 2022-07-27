Armenian President raises POW issue at meeting with UN General Assembly chief

YEREVAN, JULY 27, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan received today President of the United Nations General Assembly Abdulla Shahid and his delegation, the Presidential Office said in a press release.

Welcoming the guests, the Armenian President highly appreciated Mr. Abdulla Shahid’s effective leadership during the 76th General Assembly.

“Welcome to Armenia. Your visit coincided with the 30th anniversary of Armenia’s membership to the United Nations. It was in March, 1992. However, in December we again have a significant event to celebrate because the opening of the UN Office took place in December 1992”, President Khachaturyan said, adding. “When we gained independence, one of our desires was to join the UN because we understood that the further development of our state is impossible without the cooperation with the UN. Our history of these 30 years has shown that we have really reached achievements with the UN support, which played a key role for the development of our state. I want to specifically highlight the development of democratic institutes where the UN played a very big role. During these 30 years our country has actively cooperated with all agencies of the UN, implemented different programs mainly aimed at eliminating poverty, inequality, as well as developing a sustainable legal state.

I am convinced that your visit will contribute also to our future cooperation, especially when your presidency at the 76th UN General Assembly is impressive because your efforts are directed to the restoration of relations or economic recovery in the world after the pandemic, as well as to uniting the international community”.

The President of the UN General Assembly thanked for the warm welcome and stated that it’s a great honor for him to visit Armenia in a period that marks the 30th anniversary of Armenia’s membership to the UN. He said that all programs with Armenia will continue to be implemented aimed at improving citizens’ life.

Thereafter, the Armenian President and the UN General Assembly President discussed issues relating to the regional security and stability. President Khachaturyan raised issues relating to the immediate repatriation of Armenian prisoners of war and civilian captives who are still illegally held in Azerbaijan. The UNGA President welcomed Armenia’s efforts aimed at establishing peace, noting that the establishment of lasting and stable peace will create broad opportunities for all countries of the region.