Russia donates monkeypox test kits to Armenia

YEREVAN, JULY 27, ARMENPRESS. Russia has donated monkeypox test kits to a number of CIS countries, Rospotrebnadzor said.

The test kits were provided to Armenia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan.

Earlier Rospotrebnadzor said that Vector center has produced tests for detecting the cases of this disease.

“Today testing is available across Russia. In addition, the specialists of Rospotrebnadzor are organizing special seminars on laboratory diagnostics methods for the specialists of partner countries”, the statement says.