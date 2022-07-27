Yerevan’s Pyunik FC score historic 4:1 win over F91 Dudelange, move to third qualifying round of UEFA Champions League

YEREVAN, JULY 27, ARMENPRESS. Yerevan’s Pyunik FC scored a 4:1 victory over Luxembourg’s F91 Dudelange in a second leg match, advancing into the third qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League in a historic achievement for the national champions of Armenia.

F91 Dudelange opened the score in the 20th minute.

But Pyunik FC delivered a superb performance and only a minute later the winning streak began.

Pyunik FC’s Hassan scored a goal in the 21st minute, followed by Juninho in the 24th. Juricic brought the score to 3:1 in the 54th minute.

Otubanjo scored the net in the 76th minute.