Yerevan subway drivers stage strike
YEREVAN, JULY 27, ARMENPRESS. Drivers of the Yerevan metro network are staging a strike demanding higher salaries.
All stations are closed since 06:00 a.m. Wednesday.
The metro released a statement saying that the administration is now negotiating with the motormen to resume operations as soon as possible.
- 09:31 European Stocks - 26-07-22
- 09:29 US stocks down - 26-07-22
- 09:28 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 26-07-22
- 09:26 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 26-07-22
- 09:25 Oil Prices Down - 26-07-22
- 08:53 Yerevan subway drivers stage strike
- 07.26-21:36 Azerbaijan continues to keep Armenian prisoners of war and civilians in captivity - Ararat Mirzoyan
- 07.26-21:01 The Czech Republic supports Charles Michel's mediation. Foreign Minister Lipavský‘s answer to ARMENPRESS
- 07.26-20:41 Armenian FM expresses gratitude to the Czech side for continuous support to the format of OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs
- 07.26-20:10 High-ranking Azerbaijani officers explode on a mine in Karvachar
- 07.26-18:18 Erdoğan and Putin plan to meet on August 5 in Sochi
- 07.26-17:46 Armenia should take necessary steps to improve road safety: Deputy Prime Minister Matevosyan
- 07.26-17:31 Vice Speaker Rubinyan, UNGA President Abdulla Shahid discuss regional security
- 07.26-17:15 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 26-07-22
- 07.26-17:14 Asian Stocks - 26-07-22
- 07.26-16:47 Armenian military denies Azerbaijani statement on opening fire
- 07.26-16:17 Kuwaiti-Armenian philanthropist Geragos Kuyumjian launches Shop in Armenia campaign
- 07.26-15:56 Armenian, Czech FMs discuss regional security
- 07.26-15:11 Ambassador Tracy expresses US government readiness to support Armenia strategic reforms
- 07.26-15:03 Violations of right to receive and disseminate information decrease in Armenia – report
- 07.26-14:36 Air temperature to rise in Armenia by 4-6 degrees
- 07.26-14:29 “Fascinating eternity”: Chinese national costume brand Jixiang Zhai eyes global fashion market
- 07.26-12:51 Turkey and Azerbaijan coordinate Armenia normalization process - Erdogan
- 07.26-12:41 Armenian delegation regrets that OSCE PA is only focused on single issue – Ukraine
- 07.26-12:38 Blinken urges Azerbaijan’s Aliyev to release all remaining Armenian detainees
21:07, 07.22.2022
3607 views Representatives of Iran's Spiritual Leader repeated Khamenei's statements regarding the Armenian-Iranian border
13:34, 07.22.2022
3061 views Armenian Speaker of Parliament expresses gratitude to EP delegation for efforts to establish peace in region
10:29, 07.22.2022
2969 views Mourad Papazian denied entry into Armenia over organizing 2021 attack on Pashinyan’s motorcade in Paris
20:43, 07.22.2022
2807 views Armenia and Iran do not need advice from Turkey – Iranian parliamentarian
18:08, 07.21.2022
2628 views Newly appointed Ambassador of Switzerland presents credentials to the President of Armenia