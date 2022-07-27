Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   27 July 2022

Yerevan subway drivers stage strike

YEREVAN, JULY 27, ARMENPRESS. Drivers of the Yerevan metro network are staging a strike demanding higher salaries.

All stations are closed since 06:00 a.m. Wednesday.

The metro released a statement saying that the administration is now negotiating with the motormen to resume operations as soon as possible.

 








