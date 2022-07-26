Azerbaijan continues to keep Armenian prisoners of war and civilians in captivity - Ararat Mirzoyan

YEREVAN, JULY 26, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan introduced the situation created as a result of the war unleashed against the people of Artsakh in 2020 during the meeting with the Foreign Minister of the Czech Republic Jan Lipavský on July 26. ARMENPRESS reports after the meeting with his Czech counterpart, FM Mirzoyan said in his speech that two years after the cessation of military operations, the humanitarian issues still remain unresolved.

Ararat Mirzoyan particularly raised the issue of the Armenian POWs.

"Azerbaijan continues to keep Armenian prisoners of war and civilians in captivity, using them as a political tool. The policy of destruction and desecration of Armenian cultural and religious heritage in the territories that have passed under the control of Azerbaijan is also very worrying. In this regard, we expect a targeted response and practical steps from the international community," Ararat Mirzoyan emphasized.

The Foreign Minister also noted that the realities created by the use of force and massive violations of human rights cannot create a stable basis for peace and security in the region.

"Armenia has repeatedly announced its readiness for a constructive dialogue free from preconditions and bellicose rhetoric for the sake of stable peace and development in our region," Minister Mirzoyan said.