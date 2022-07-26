Armenia should take necessary steps to improve road safety: Deputy Prime Minister Matevosyan

YEREVAN, JULY 26, ARMENPRESS. Chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Hambardzum Matevosyan, the first session of the interdepartmental commission created for coordinating the work on improving the road safety level of the Republic of Armenia took place today, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Deputy Prime Minister.

The session was also attended by Chief of Staff of the Prime Minister of Armenia Arayik Harutyunyan, Deputy Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Kristine Ghalechyan, Deputy Minister of Health Lena Nanushyan, Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports Karen Trchunyan, regional governors, Head of Traffic Police Yegor Karapetyan, representatives of concerned state bodies and other public institutions.

The purpose of creating the interdepartmental commission is to draw the attention of interested government departments and organizations to the challenges and gaps facing Armenia in the field of road safety, creating a platform for cooperation, information exchange and accountability on road safety issues.

Deputy Prime Minister Matevosyan welcomed the participants of the session and noted that one of the important tasks for the transport system of Armenia is to increase the efficiency of the country's road transport infrastructure and to provide efficient transport services.

"Millions of people die in traffic accidents all over the world. In this regard, the statistics of Armenia are also worrying, because more than 300 people die from road accidents every year. Armenia should take all the necessary steps to improve road safety, which implies the implementation of measures aimed at revising road safety legislation, improving road infrastructure, vehicle safety, as well as the need to implement educational programs and public awareness campaigns”, Hambardzum Matevosyan emphasized and proceeded to the discussion of the issues on the agenda, which related to the draft national road safety strategy of Armenia and the current state of road traffic safety, as well as existing problems.