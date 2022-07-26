Vice Speaker Rubinyan, UNGA President Abdulla Shahid discuss regional security

YEREVAN, JULY 26, ARMENPRESS. The Vice Speaker of Parliament Ruben Rubinyan held a meeting with the President of the United Nations General Assembly Abdulla Shahid and his delegation.

Rubinyan praised Shahid’s presidency during the 76th session of the General Assembly, the parliament’s press service said in a press release.

The Vice Speaker appreciated the work implemented by the UN Yerevan office aimed at supporting the ongoing reforms in Armenia, and thanked for the contribution aimed at developing the capacity of the Armenian parliament.

Ruben Rubinyan underscored the necessity of visits of UNESCO and other UN agency representatives to Nagorno Karabakh, especially in the context of the dangers facing the Armenian spiritual and cultural heritage.

Other issues of regional security were also discussed.