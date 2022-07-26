Kuwaiti-Armenian philanthropist Geragos Kuyumjian launches Shop in Armenia campaign

YEREVAN, JULY 26, ARMENPRESS. Kuwaiti-Armenian philanthropist and businessman Geragos Kuyumjian is again visiting Armenia and is promoting his Shop in Armenia campaign, a project aimed at encouraging inbound travelers from the Diaspora to shop here. The project was launched in 2019 but the work was left unfinished due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The essence of this campaign is to encourage our compatriots to buy the products they need here in Armenia. Why does one need to bring products from abroad if there is everything here?” Kuyumjian said.

He believes this campaign would be economically beneficial for local businesses and producers if Diaspora-Armenians start doing most of their shopping in Armenia during every visit.

Kuyumjian says his initiative received positive reaction from government officials at the Office of the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs and Tourism Committee.

Apart from this campaign, Kuyumjian is actively working in the direction of promoting Armenia in the Arab media, and trying to stand by Armenia and Artsakh with various support programs.

The Kuwaiti-Armenian businessman said that there is a lack of information in Arab countries on the Armenian Genocide.

“In general, we’ve done a poor job in terms of presenting Armenian issues in the Arab world. We have been unable to present the issue to the Arab people as required. Many don’t have a complete understanding on the Armenian Genocide and other Armenian issues. And I decided to write articles and present the Armenian issues and counter the denialist positions,” he said.

Kuyumjian also founded the Nerses Shnorhali award to encourage students at the Aleppo and Kuwait colleges.