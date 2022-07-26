Blinken urges Azerbaijan’s Aliyev to release all remaining Armenian detainees

YEREVAN, JULY 26, ARMENPRESS. US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken had a telephone conversation with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the Office of the State Department Spokesperson said.

“The Secretary and President Aliyev discussed Azerbaijan and Armenia’s historic opportunity to achieve peace in the region. The Secretary reiterated the United States’ offer of assistance in helping facilitate the opening of regional transportation and communication linkages. Secretary Blinken encouraged continued bilateral dialogue, such as the recent meeting between the Azerbaijani and Armenian Foreign Ministers in Tbilisi”, the statement says. “The Secretary also reaffirmed support for productive EU-brokered discussions. He conveyed that the United States has been an OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair since 1994 and stands ready to engage bilaterally and with likeminded partners to help Armenia and Azerbaijan find a long-term comprehensive peace. Secretary Blinken also urged President Aliyev to release all remaining Armenian detainees”, it adds.

On July 25 the US Secretary of State had a telephone talk also with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan.