Negotiations ongoing to hold Pashinyan-Aliyev meeting, says senior lawmaker

YEREVAN, JULY 26, ARMENPRESS. Negotiations are being held to organize a meeting between the Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, according to a senior lawmaker.

“Recently rather active work is done in the diplomatic sector, including in the context of the parliament, parliamentary diplomacy,” the Chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee of the Armenian Parliament Eduard Aghajanyan told reporters when asked whether or not meetings between the Armenian and Azeri leaders or foreign ministers are expected. “And meetings are rather often, in various formats. And as far as I know there are also negotiations that sometime later a meeting must take place between the leaders of the countries.”

Aghajanyan did not mention possible timeframes.