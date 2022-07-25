UN Security Council to discuss situation in Ukraine on July 29
YEREVAN, JULY 26, ARMENPRESS. The UN Security Council will hold a session on Ukraine on July 29, ARMENPRESS reports, TASS agency informs.
It is assumed that the issue of the implementation of the agreements reached on July 22 in Istanbul regarding the export of Ukrainian grain, as well as Russian food and fertilizers will be discussed.
