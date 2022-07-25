Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   25 July 2022

Soldier in critical condition after suffering 2nd degree burns on July 17

YEREVAN, JULY 25, ARMENPRESS. The soldier who was hospitalized for 2nd degree burns on July 17 is now in critical condition after suffering complications, the Ministry of Defense said.

The soldier, Private Palian Poghosyan, is hospitalized at the National Burns Center.

 








