Soldier in critical condition after suffering 2nd degree burns on July 17
YEREVAN, JULY 25, ARMENPRESS. The soldier who was hospitalized for 2nd degree burns on July 17 is now in critical condition after suffering complications, the Ministry of Defense said.
The soldier, Private Palian Poghosyan, is hospitalized at the National Burns Center.
