Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 25-07-22

YEREVAN, 25 JULY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 25 July, USD exchange rate down by 1.78 drams to 411.32 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 0.78 drams to 420.86 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.08 drams to 7.09 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 1.86 drams to 495.64 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 323.61 drams to 22969.85 drams. Silver price up by 6.16 drams to 248.75 drams. Platinum price stood at 16414.1 drams.