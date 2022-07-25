Asphalting launched at Kapan-Tchakaten bypass
YEREVAN, JULY 25, ARMENPRESS. Asphalting works have launched at the M-17/M-2/ (Kapan)-Tsav- /M-2/, Kapan-Tchakaten bypass road, the Department of Roads said in a press release.
The 7,5km long road connects Tchakaten, Shikahogh, Srashen, Tsav and Shishkert.
