COVID-19: Armenia reports 965 new cases, 7 deaths within a week

YEREVAN, JULY 25, ARMENPRESS. 965 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one week, the ministry of health said.

The total number of confirmed cases has reached 425,365.

6158 tests were conducted within a week.

7 death cases have been registered. The death toll has risen to 8633.

The number of recoveries rose by 547, bringing the total to 413,901.

The number of active cases is 1144.