HayPost CEO Hayk Karapetyan resigns

YEREVAN, JULY 25, ARMENPRESS. HayPost CEO Hayk Karapetyan announced his resignation.

In a letter published on social media, Karapetyan said he assumed the position two years ago to implement the digital transformation of the postal operator.

He said that over the course of his tenure his team realized “huge changes in digital transformation, staffing, financial, tariff, commercial, service, post exchange modernization and international directions.”

Karapetyan added that he believes that this phase of the transformation is completed and therefore he is resigning.

He thanked for the trust and expressed gratitude to his team for working round the clock.