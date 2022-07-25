Armenian military orchestra to participate in Spasskaya Tower Festival

YEREVAN, JULY 25, ARMENPRESS. The Orchestra of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces will perform at the Spasskaya Tower International Military Music Festival, the Festival Board told TASS.

Folk songs and motives will be a part of the program of the Armenian military orchestra.

The Orchestra of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia was founded in 1992. It has participated in more than 2000 events. The first participation of the Orchestra to the Spasskaya Tower was held in 2017. The festival will take place at Moscow’s Red Square from August 26 to September 4, 2022.