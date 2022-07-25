Possibility of establishing Armenia’s trade representation in Poland being discussed

YEREVAN, JULY 25, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Minister of Economy Armen Arzumanyan received Ambassador of Poland to Armenia Pawel Cieplak to discuss the prospects of bilateral cooperation in economic sector, the ministry said in a news release.

The sides touched upon issues on boosting the commercial partnership, increasing the trade turnover volumes and improving the bilateral indicators in this direction.

During the meeting Armen Arzumanyan proposed to consider the possibility of establishing Armenia’s trade representation in Poland.

Issues relating to the holding of the session of the Armenian-Polish Inter-governmental Commission by yearend were discussed.