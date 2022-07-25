PM Pashinyan takes vacation
YEREVAN, JULY 25, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is taking a vacation starting Monday, July 25th, his office said in a statement.
The Prime Minister will spend the vacation in Armenia.
