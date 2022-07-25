Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   25 July 2022

PM Pashinyan takes vacation

PM Pashinyan takes vacation

YEREVAN, JULY 25, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is taking a vacation starting Monday, July 25th, his office said in a statement.

The Prime Minister will spend the vacation in Armenia.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]