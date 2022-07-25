UN Special Rapporteur calls for “turning point” in world’s response as Myanmar executes democracy activists

YEREVAN, JULY 25, ARMENPRESS. UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Myanmar Tom Andrews condemned the execution of democracy activists in Myanmar and said that UN Member States must make “this depraved act a turning point for the world's response to this crisis.”

“I'm devastated by news that former parliamentarian Zeyar Thaw and longtime activist Ko Jimmy were executed with two others today. UN Member States must honor their lives by making this depraved act a turning point for the world's response to this crisis,” Andrews tweeted.

Myanmar's military junta executed two prominent pro-democracy activists and two other men accused of terrorism, state media reported Monday, following a trial condemned by the UN and rights groups, CNN reports.

Veteran democracy activist Kyaw Min Yu, better known as Ko Jimmy, and former National League for Democracy lawmaker Phyo Zayar Thaw were executed, along with Hla Myo Aung and Aung Thura Zaw, the Global New Light of Myanmar reported, without giving a date.

Their deaths mark the first judicial executions in the country in decades, and human rights groups fear more will follow. According to Human Rights Watch, 114 people have been sentenced to death in Myanmar since the military seized power in a coup in February 2021.

Civilian cases have been tried in military courts with proceedings closed to the public since the military seized power last year, ousting the elected government and reversing almost a decade of tentative democratic reforms.

Rights groups say these secretive military tribunals deny the chance to a fair trial and are designed for speedy -- and almost certain -- convictions, regardless of evidence.