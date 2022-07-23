Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   23 July 2022

Hungary’s Orban says EU needs new strategy for Ukraine

Hungary’s Orban says EU needs new strategy for Ukraine

YEREVAN, JULY 23, ARMENPRESS. Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that the EU needs a new strategy over Ukraine because the sanctions against Russia haven’t given results.

Speaking in Romania, Orban said that the EU’s strategy should focus on achieving peace, and not defeating Russia in Ukraine, Interfax reported.

 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]