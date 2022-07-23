LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 22-07-22
LONDON, JULY 23, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 22 July:
The price of aluminum up by 2.27% to $2475.50, copper price up by 1.78% to $7452.50, lead price up by 0.27% to $2017.50, nickel price up by 3.00% to $22122.00, tin price up by 0.43% to $24947.00, zinc price up by 1.92% to $2992.50, molybdenum price down by 0.38% to $34259.79, cobalt price stood at $50460.00, “Armenpress” reports.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
- 11:25 European Stocks up - 22-07-22
- 11:24 US stocks down - 22-07-22
- 11:22 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 22-07-22
- 11:18 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 22-07-22
- 11:17 PM Pashinyan sends congratulatory message to President of Egypt on 70th anniversary of Revolution
- 11:17 Oil Prices Down - 22-07-22
- 07.22-21:07 Representatives of Iran's Spiritual Leader repeated Khamenei's statements regarding the Armenian-Iranian border
- 07.22-20:57 Real and sincere efforts necessary for lasting peace – Head of European Parliament delegation
- 07.22-20:43 Armenia and Iran do not need advice from Turkey – Iranian parliamentarian
- 07.22-19:29 Ruben Rubinyan presents developments in Armenian-Turkish relations to European Parliament’s official
- 07.22-18:38 Current regional developments discussed with the delegation of the European Parliament in Yerevan
- 07.22-17:36 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 22-07-22
- 07.22-17:34 Asian Stocks - 22-07-22
- 07.22-16:53 Armenian PM receives European Parliament’s delegation led by Chair of Committee on Foreign Affairs
- 07.22-15:42 President of UN General Assembly to visit Armenia
- 07.22-14:56 Safer, easier, profitable, simplified: Armenia reforming investment sector
- 07.22-14:20 Armenian schoolchildren won 2 bronze medals at the International Geography Olympiad
- 07.22-13:34 Armenian Speaker of Parliament expresses gratitude to EP delegation for efforts to establish peace in region
- 07.22-12:39 Charles Aznavour’s statue to be installed in France
- 07.22-12:27 World Youth Development Forum launched in Beijing
- 07.22-12:14 China’s Xi wishes Biden a speedy recovery from COVID
- 07.22-11:44 Gunfire heard at main Mali military base, residents suspect militant attack
- 07.22-10:29 Mourad Papazian denied entry into Armenia over organizing 2021 attack on Pashinyan’s motorcade in Paris
- 07.22-10:15 Gyumri getting ready for tourism boom ahead of festivals
- 07.22-10:10 Armenia ahead in anti-corruption, judicial independence areas compared to other Eastern Partnership countries
10:34, 07.19.2022
3342 views Armenia military returns from NK after wartime support deployment
20:30, 07.16.2022
2224 views Political settlement of NK conflict is important on the way to peace in the region – Armenian FM to Azerbaijani FM
15:29, 07.16.2022
2199 views The meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan has ended
14:27, 07.16.2022
2108 views Our joint efforts to establish peace and stability will bear fruit. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia
11:31, 07.16.2022
2066 views Armenian, Kazakh officials discuss possibilities of importing oil products from Kazakhstan to Armenia