Current regional developments discussed with the delegation of the European Parliament in Yerevan

YEREVAN, JULY 22, ARMENPRESS. The delegation led by the Chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs of the European Parliament David McAllister is on a regional visit to Armenia. The correspondent of ARMENPRESS reports that during the press conference held in the National Assembly of Armenia, Eduard Aghajanyan, the chairman of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Foreign Relations, stated that on July 22, David McAllister had meetings in Yerevan with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, President of the National Assembly Alen Simonyan, Vice President of the National Assembly and the chairman of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Foreign Relations.

According to Aghajanyan, David McAllister’s delegation also met with the representatives of the three parliamentary factions.

"During the meetings, current regional issues were discussed, in particular, regional developments in the post-war period in the context of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations, Armenian-Turkish relations, the problems associated with these processes and their possible solutions. The positive activity and influence of the European Parliament on the mentioned processes were also recorded, in particular, specific statements and resolutions related to the Armenian cultural heritage in Nagorno-Karabakh, the statement by the European Parliament regarding the prisoners of war were noted and highlighted, and the Armenian side is grateful to our partners for this firm and impartial position", Eduard Aghajanyan said.