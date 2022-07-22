Armenian PM receives European Parliament’s delegation led by Chair of Committee on Foreign Affairs

YEREVAN, JULY 22, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received today the delegation led by the Chair of the European Parliament’s Committee on Foreign Affairs (AFET) David McAllister, the PM’s Office said.

During the meeting PM Pashinyan highlighted the close cooperation with the European Parliament and stated that the European Union is one of the key partners in the effective implementation of Armenia’s democratic agenda. Pashinyan highlighted the mutual partnership within the Eastern Partnership and said that Armenia is holding leading positions in Eastern Partnership in the fight against corruption, freedom of speech, electoral reforms and other directions.

David McAllister thanked for the warm welcome and highlighted the productive and close cooperation with Armenian parliamentarians. He welcomed Armenia’s ongoing democratic reforms in different areas, adding that the European Union will continue providing support to the Armenian government in this direction.

The sides touched upon the process happening in the South Caucasus region, the situation around Nagorno Karabakh, the unblocking of regional infrastructure and the delimitation opportunities between Armenia and Azerbaijan. PM Pashinyan presented in-detail the position of the Armenian side and answered to the questions of the EP delegation.

The sides highlighted ensuring regional peace and stability and continuing the dialogue on this direction.

PM Pashinyan touched upon the issue of Armenian prisoners of war, who are still held in Azerbaijan, and in this respect David McAllister said that the European Parliament also stresses the importance of ensuring their return by Azerbaijan and will continue the efforts on this path.

Issues relating to the preservation of the Armenian cultural heritage in the territories under the Azerbaijani control were also discussed.

Nikol Pashinyan and David McAllister stressed the need of ensuring the entry of UNESCO mission to the Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone and conducting consistent works for this purpose.