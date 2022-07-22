Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   22 July 2022

China’s Xi wishes Biden a speedy recovery from COVID

China’s Xi wishes Biden a speedy recovery from COVID

YEREVAN, JULY 22, ARMENPRESS. Chinese President Xi Jinping wished his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden a speedy recovery from coronavirus in a message on Friday, Reuters reports citing state television.

Biden, who tested positive for COVID-19, had mild symptoms and would work in isolation, the White House said on Thursday.

 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]