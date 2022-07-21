WHO reports 14,000 cases of monkeypox virus worldwide and 5 deaths in Africa
YEREVAN, JULY 21, ARMENPRESS. The World Health Organization has confirmed 14,000 cases of monkeypox virus worldwide, with 5 deaths in Africa.
ARMENPRESS reports The Guardian informs, WHO director Tedros Ghebreyesus announced this.
Most of the confirmed cases so far have been found among men in Europe, although all deaths have been reported in Africa.
