Gymnast Artur Davtyan gets namesake pommel horse element registered by international federation
YEREVAN, JULY 21, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Olympic bronze-winning gymnast Artur Davtyan’s pommel horse performance during the World Cup in Egypt gained him a namesake pommel horse element.
The International Gymnastics Federation officially registered the “Davtyan” element.
