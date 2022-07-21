Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   21 July 2022

Gymnast Artur Davtyan gets namesake pommel horse element registered by international federation

YEREVAN, JULY 21, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Olympic bronze-winning gymnast Artur Davtyan’s pommel horse performance during the World Cup in Egypt gained him a namesake pommel horse element.

The International Gymnastics Federation officially registered the “Davtyan” element.








